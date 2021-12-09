SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday’s deadly crash happened in the midst of a major effort to increase pedestrian and driver safety in Springfield.
Police recently wrapped up their high-visibility enforcement on Sumner Avenue, about two miles from State Street where the 16-year-old was hit and killed yesterday. It was the seventh deadly crash in the city in just over a month.
Drivers are getting pulled over for violating traffic laws. Springfield Police were working with Mass. State Police to hand out citations on Sumner Avenue from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, but while that was happening, Western Mass News crews witnessed a crash on State Street near the spot where a 16-year-old was hit and killed by a school bus on Wednesday. It’s a street that was the focus of an earlier ticketing operation last month.
“A lot of it is enforcement and a lot of it is a personal responsibility. When you’re behind that wheel, you gotta take care of yourself, the people in your car, the other drivers, and pedestrians on the street. Pedestrians, as well, have to make sure the cars are stopping,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Stepped-up patrols in recent weeks along State Street, Parker Street, and Boston Road - have led to more than 250 citations, numerous criminal complaints, and an arrest.
Sumner Avenue was selected for extra enforcement on Thursday. Digging deeper, we learned that, so far this year, there have been 175 single or multi-car crashes along this road. None of them have been fatal.
Walsh reminds driver and pedestrians to be alert.
"Just because there is a car in the road doesn’t mean they see you, so please, whatever you do, when you’re crossing the street, double check, triple check,” Walsh added.
As for stepping up patrols, Walsh told us most people slow down on enforcement days.
“For the most part, because of the officers in the area, the speeding does go down a little bit. People are still going over the posted speed limits, but they’re addicted to their phones so much that drivers just can’t put their phones down, even though they know an officer is right there,” Walsh explained.
Walsh said we can expect to see more focused traffic patrols ahead.
“The commissioner wants to continue this as long as possible. Some funding might be needed going into next year that we’re talking to state legislators about,” Walsh added.
Walsh said that the majority of the citations they have given out have to do with distracted driving, like violating the hands-free law and speeding, but there is more in the works to tackle this problem.
