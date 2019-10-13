LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Columbus Day tomorrow, many people are taking advantage of the long weekend and hitting the roads.
People we've spoken to say that the roads were much more congested than they thought they'd be, leaving some to cut their weekend trips short.
"We just saw piles of cars, traffic, accidents, everything," Tom Winiewicz of Buffalo, New York tells us.
Mass DOT issued a travel advisory for this weekend, encouraging drivers to track traffic flow and use public transportation if possible to avoid a traffic nightmare, but many still took to the roads.
"It was stop-and-go, slow going out. It was worse the other way going towards Boston," explained Winiewicz.
And drivers who were heading up to Boston tell Western Mass News that the drive out of the city was bumper-to-bumper.
"It was pretty rough coming out of Boston. When we were there, we got caught up in the parade and whatnot. Coming out of any major city, I think it's going to be rough, especially on a holiday weekend, but we didn't plan for it, so we should have left at a different time," Howard Woodham of Rochester, New York stated.
To help with traffic flow, MassDOT shut down construction on Friday morning.
Road work won't resume until 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to the MassDOT, the busiest routes are expected to be the Mass Pike, Interstate 95 and Interstate 93.
Some drivers say the traffic has cut their weekend plans short.
"We were actually going to stay another day, but it actually makes sense to just head back now," continued Woodham.
And if he could do it over again...
"We would have left really early in the morning or really late at night. Something to avoid your typically traffic times, which got worse with the holiday weekend," added Woodham.
MassDOT says drivers can expect delays tomorrow afternoon, but to help travelers, there will be free coffee at MassDOT service plazas beginning at 10 tomorrow night.
