WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire departments across western Massachusetts are on alert after the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday due to the dry conditions and high winds.
In Westfield, the fire department knows the danger first-hand after a busy stretch the last couple of days.
"This is the prime time of year for Red Flag Warnings, after the snow melts and before we get the relative humidity higher and leaves on the trees," said First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.
A patch of grass off Old Stage Road is not as green as it once was. Parts of it were burnt right down to the soil, a casualty of a brush fire Wednesday afternoon.
"There's a little bit more of an expectation on a day with weather conditions like this," said Westfield fire prevention officer Seth Ellis.
It's one of five stops Westfield firefighters made that day, all within a couple hours of each other. Two of the fires were brush fires and strong winds played a factor in all of them.
"It had not been fully extinguished, it was a rekindle," Ellis added.
One of the fires was an open burn, which is legal through the end of the month in Westfield, but Ellis told Western Mass News there are rules to follow.
"Make sure you have a hose or other water source available, make sure the fire is attended at all times...needs to be attended by an adult," Ellis explained
On a day like today, at least you know what to do when the fire itself is burning, but what do you do when the fire itself is out? There's something called a hand check.
"You should be able to put your hand down in the area of the fire and it should be cold to the touch," Ellis said.
Doing that could help prevent what the Westfield fire crews just went through.
"We'll have a day like that once a year," Ellis noted.
