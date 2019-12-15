High winds knock down traffic light in Athol.

ATHOL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A blustery day across western Mass and some of Mother Nature's effects were certainly felt in the town of Athol.
Police officials tell us that high winds Sunday evening caused a light to come down at the intersection of Main and Pleasant Streets.
DPW crews are out now working to rectify the issue.
Residents are encouraged to contact officers if they observe any significant damage in town.
