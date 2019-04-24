HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rowers are out on the Connecticut River, making a splash, but is all of the rain we have gotten recently leading to more safety measures?
On the Connecticut River in Holyoke, rowers are taking extra precaution since water levels are higher than normal.
"The river is enormous right now," Stephanie Moore, director of Holyoke Rows, tells us.
Rowing instructor Stephanie Moore says the recent rain and the snow melt coming from Vermont has a big impact on the Connecticut River.
"It is almost at flood stage, and," says Moore. "It has been that way for almost a week and it is going to stay that way for another week."
According to the National Weather Service in Northampton, the water level is near flood stage.
To the south in Holyoke and Springfield, levels remain low enough for no immediate concern.
Moore tells Western Mass News she always evaluates the risk factors before sending her teams out on the water.
"First, is the water level right?" asked Moore. "The water temperature, wind, and the ability of the people you are putting into the river."
She says, in these conditions, the only people who head out are the ones who already know how to row.
"We always have a safety motor boat," said Moore. "Next to our crews and our kids always wear life jackets on the water."
As of today, Moore says the water is safe.
"There is hardly any wind that is," added Moore. "Making rough water. The water has warmed up."
