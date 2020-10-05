SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Highway exit numbers will soon change across the state including in western Mass.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is converting all exit numbers on freeways to a milepost-based numbering system as part of a Federal Highway Administration requirement.
Right now, interstates and highways in the Bay State use a sequential exit numbering method.
MassDOT State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said this project is broken down into three sections -- eastern Mass, central Mass and western Mass.
“They're going to be starting on a number of highways including 195 and going through them by corridor, and just starting to renumber those signs we’ve set,” he said.
Gulliver said the first sign changes will start in about two weeks, but on the other side of the state.
All signs in the state will be switched by this time next year, and there is still about a month or so until residents start seeing any changes in western <ass.
Travelers don’t have to worry about seeing sudden new exit numbers and getting lost after this, either. The old numbers will still be next to the new ones for at least two years.
“So just to avoid any sort of driver confusion for people that still might be used to the old numbers, they’ll be appearing alongside them still,” he said.
He said MassDOT is working with mapping companies to make sure all GPS systems will have the updated information. There will, however, be some traffic changes during the project, but it won’t affect those driving during daylight hours.
“I understand Massachusetts is a place where we do not like to change easily and we still call roadways by numbers that went away 20 years ago, for example, but there's a lot of history behind it and we understand, that's why we’re going to have these old exit numbers up again for at least two years so people get used to them,” he said.
He said the best way to get all of the information like what specific exit numbers will be changed to along with updates on the project, is to visit their new mass exits website.
