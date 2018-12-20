LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More than one third of the American population will travel for Christmas this year, the highest number Triple A gas seen since tracking holiday trips.
What's a holiday without a record-breaking number of travelers?
Not a holiday, most likely, because it seems like each one is busier than the last and travelers come with it.
Either way, the good news for drivers, in our area at least, is that yesterday was actually the busiest day on the roads, according to Triple A, with many getting an early start on the Christmas holiday.
Triple A says don't get ahead of yourself.
Today through Sunday will still be big-time travel days,
They predict slowdowns from the sheer amount of cars on the roads to increase three or four times what they would normally be.
Christmas Eve and Christmas itself, a little less congested.
Now, because Christmas is on Tuesday, many choosing to fly will be waiting until the weekend.
Expect it to be jam packed at the airport for Saturday and Sunday departures, as well as Wednesday for return trips.
Something to keep in mind, most airports do have apps you can download to see what times are.
The bottom line, nearly two and a half million Massachusetts residents are expected to travel.
In addition to the vast amounts of people traveling this holiday season, tis the season for holiday shopping.
Today is the deadline for first-class shipping at the U.S. Postal Service if you want it there for Christmas.
Major retailers too.
The busiest travel day on the roads for Massachusetts was apparently yesterday, according to Triple A, but it's uncertain if they factored in these shipping deadlines that are today.
What that means for you is that if you are sending any first-class mail or priority mail, through U.P.S., you need it postmarked today, because that takes one to three days to ship.
The same goes for major retailers like Best Buy and Wal-Mart so get to clicking online shoppers.
Priority express mail through USPS is guaranteed next day, but that deadline is the 22nd.
UPS says their deadline for Christmas is today for normal shipping, tomorrow for overnight shipping so tick tock.
FedEx says they will still deliver on Christmas Eve.
Our forecast isn't good for a white Christmas, so no need to clear the steps of snow, but maybe check them for ice.
Delivery folks say a safe drop off spot is the best gift they can get.
