Hiker rescued after falling on Race Brook Trail in Sheffield.

SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A hiker had to be rescued Thursday afternoon after police say she fell and her injured her back on the Race Brook Trail.
According to Sheffield Police Chief Eric Munson, members of the Sheffield Police Department were called to a report of an injured hiker around 3:00 p.m. at the Race Brook Trail.
Munson stated that, upon further investigation, it was determined that a woman was crossing a foot bridge at the top of the trail with her mother when she suddenly slipped and fell, injuring her back.
We're told that the conditions of the bridge were slippery, which played a factor in the fall.
Due to the steepness of the terrain, members of the Western Mass Technical Rescue team were called in to assist in getting the woman out safely.
It took officials approximately an hour and a half to reach her location.
The hiker was then roped down the trail in a basket.
She was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Chief Munson says that, while she was being roped down the trail, she had movement in her hands and was talking and speaking.
Members of the Sheffield, Lakeville, CT, and Salisbury, CT Fire Departments, as well as the Southern Berkshire Ambulance were all called in to assist.
