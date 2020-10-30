OTIS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s the day before Halloween and the hill towns are looking a lot more like Christmas.
Those communities usually get more snow than Springfield and this snowfall is no exception.
Winter wonderlands are great when it’s actually winter, but for those in Otis, the inches of snow on the ground were a shock, considering they’ve barely had a frost.
“Especially after having this nice warm spell before, we were getting spoiled,” said Michael Saporito of Otis.
Highway department crews were busy keeping the roads clear, but with cold temperatures threatening ice, those in this rural western Massachusetts town are reminded of what needs to be done to make their own cars safe.
“I haven’t switched over to the studded snows, which we need here in Otis to just get around the back roads,” Saporito said.
Dawn Gregersen, a cook at the Farmington River Diner, added, “My deck was clear yesterday and I went out today and I was like (gasp) and I’m like no.”
At the Farmington River Diner, Gregersen told Western Mass News the summer snowbirds are shaking the flakes off their wings.
“We still have some snowbirds up here, some older people, so they’re like ‘Oh, we should’ve left already,’” Gregersen said.
It’s just another chapter in the unexpected year that is 2020.
“Having to wear a mask, see the snow, knowing that, like, we’re having the election and who knows what’s going to happen with that…My nerves are rattled, I’ll tell you. The snow is the easy part to deal with,” Gregersen explained.
We’ve seen highway department trucks going by all day and MassDOT said that throughout the day, they’ve had 130 pieces of equipment on the road making sure people are safe.
