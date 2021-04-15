HUNTINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People in the hill towns are preparing for some spring snow
“I'm not surprised, I really am not surprised. This happens a lot,” said Irene Shedd, employee at the Huntington Country Store.
A spring snowfall is not out of the question in New England, but in Huntington, residents said April snow is nothing out of the ordinary.
“I've seen in May, towards the end of May, we’ve had eight inches of snow. It happens, it’s to be expected,” Shedd added.
Charles Dazelle, the highway superintendent for the town of Huntington, told Western Mass News that crews are on standby ready to plow if snow accumulates.
“We go out. It’ll be like four o’clock in the morning when we go out. We’re ready, we have all-season plows, so it only takes a few minutes to get ready,” Dazelle explained.
Dazelle said the town already finished polishing and waxing their snow gear - a traditional sign of spring they may have just jinxed.
“The bad thing, as we had everything set for spring, but in the hill towns, you never know,” Dazelle noted.
The good news is with warmer weather expected this weekend, Dazelle is anticipating this cleanup to be a one day job.
“It’s going to be a nuisance. It’s only going to be a day, so if people can do whatever, stay home, off the roads. If it gets bad, the heavy wet snow, it’s going to be slippery,” Dazelle added.
He said in times like these, their small town always comes together to get the job done.
“We don’t have a lot of help like cities, but we coordinate together and try to put in 100 percent of effort,” Dazelle said.
