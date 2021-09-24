GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --New tonight out of Berkshire County, a staff member at a special needs school in Great Barrington has been arraigned on child rape charges.
The Berkshire DA's office says Douglas Agyeh faces one count of rape of a child with force and one count of rape of a child aggravated by a ten-year age difference.
Western Mass News reached out to the Hillcrest Education Center. The president and CEO, Jerry Burke, tells us in part, quote,
“Hillcrest Educational Centers, Inc. has reported allegations of staff misconduct to Great Barrington Police Department and other state and local authorities. We were shocked and outraged when we recently learned of alleged sexual abuse of a student by a staff member at one of our residential schools in Great Barrington. Hillcrest is committed to preventing any kind of abuse to our students and meets or exceeds licensing and accreditation standards for training staff and reporting suspected abuse or neglect. After reviewing surveillance video, which we collect specifically to deter and detect inappropriate behavior, we reported the suspected abuse. Hillcrest is cooperating in full with the investigations. Hillcrest leaders will be reviewing all related policies, training, and procedures going forward to ensure we are doing everything we can to prevent any future incidents of abuse.”
