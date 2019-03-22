GOSHEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We may be two days into spring, but it's still looking and feeling a lot like winter in the hilltowns.
"Springtime in New England can be anything from 70 to 20 degrees," said Goshen Town Administrator Ira Brezinsky.
Goshen is one of several towns in western Massachusetts not seeing spring-like temperatures yet.
Instead, people there were seeing snow on Friday.
"We are doing the best we can. The highway department does a really good job," Brezinsky explained.
Brezinsky said that the town has one main challenge.
"The gravel and dirt roads are obviously something we have to deal with here, particularly this time of year. With the temperatures going up and down quite a bit, they get soft, they get hard," Brezinsky said.
However, Brezinsky said that crews have the right equipment to deal with the messy roads.
"They have special equipment they use on dirt roads. They have rubber edges on the plows and they are changing equipment out regularly," Brezinsky noted.
Western Mass News checked in with the Goshen public works department, which had crews treating the roads with a mixture of sand and salt.
We also contacted other hilltowns for their weather plans.
Williamsburg DPW told us their crews were out earlier this morning and they were concentrating on Chesterfield, Conway, and Hydehill Roads.
In Cummington, the officials said they are keeping a close eye on the weather radar. They have already had some snow in parts of the town with higher elevations.
Ashfield already had one to three inches of snow by Friday afternoon. The highway department said they are also watching the forecast and will have six plows out depending on the snow.
In Plainfield, we're told crews will probably be hitting the streets later on. They have four trucks ready to go.
"[What are you looking forward to in the next couple of weeks?] Spring! No more snow and hopefully, the weather cooperates, so we can transition through mud seasons," Brezinsky said.
In Goshen, the public works department said that they may hit the roads at 4 a.m. depending on the snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.