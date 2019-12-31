SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The icy winter storm that Mother Nature brought us yesterday into early this morning has resulted in continued power outages.
Especially in Hilltown areas like Granville, Blandford, Otis, Huntington, Chesterfield and Worthington.
Western Mass News has a crew out that way today as we continue to follow the situation.
As of about Noon New Year's Eve, MEMA Outage Map is showing that more than 160 customers are without power in Huntington, 154 in Chesterfield, 116 in Blandford, and 80 customers in Granville.
Over in Otis where town officials declared a State of Emergency yesterday due to the number of trees cracking and breaking from the weight of freezing rain, and ice, 4% of the community (roughly 85 plus customers) is still without power today.
On this last day of 2019 it will be mainly dry with a few breaks in the clouds, allowing the sun to peek through.
However, there will be a few snow showers tonight that may put down a quick half inch of snow in the hills which could make for some slippery travel for those heading out to New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story today. Stay with us online and on-air at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for all the latest details.
