BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the snow anticipated for Friday, Western Mass News is checking in on the Hilltowns, which tend to see more snowfall. We are getting answers on how school districts there are planning for snow days.
On a snowy morning, every superintendent has to wake up early to make the call on if the roads are safe enough to go to school. In the past, dangerous roads would have called for a snow day. But that may not be the case anymore since the COVID-19 pandemic has brought more comfort with remote learning.
"It’s the hardest decision," said David Hopson, superintendent Gateway Regional School District.
Maybe you wore your pajamas inside out or did the snow day dance, anything to beckon enough flakes to cover the roadway. But with more schools using remote learning in the COVID-19 pandemic, snow days could be a thing of the past.
"We would go into a fully remote teaching modality if we can’t go to school physically," Hopson explained.
The Gateway Regional School District, serving the Hilltowns, had used blizzard bags for the past three years, to give students a dose of school work when the roads were too dangerous.
The state tried to end the program this year until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Hopson told Western Mass News this year, their use of blizzard bags will stick more closely to the regular curriculum.
"We did alternative lesson plans for those blizzard bag days, and now because half of our students are remote, on any given day anyways, it would just be more continuation of what the teachers [are] doing in the classroom," he added.
In the Belchertown district, the chair of their school committee told Western Mass News snow days this year could be rare.
"Instead of having to use as a traditional snow day, it can turn into a remote day, so that there are not extra days added at the end of the year," explained Heidi Gutekenst, chair of the Belchertown School Committee.
If a power outage were to leave most of the town in the dark, Gutekenst told us, a traditional snow day would still be used, in Belchertown. Whether or not the COVID-19 way of schooling continues after the pandemic is over...
"I would certainly like to keep them as things of the past," she added.
It may depend on what school you attend.
"We’ll just have snow days as we’ve always had them," she explained.
Both Belchertown and the Gateway Regional School District are using a hybrid learning model. They are expecting two inches of snow overnight.
