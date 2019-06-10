HINSDALE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A family in the Berkshire County town of Hinsdale is asking for the publics help to find a woman, missing now for a month.
Police say 53-year-old Jackie Coutinho was visiting her sister’s home when she went outside to watch the birds and vanished, her sister only talking to Western Mass News.
"We're a strong family. We're trying to be there for everybody. It's been tough," Hinsdale resident Angela Stetson tells us.
Angela Stetson isn't used to being in front of a tv camera, but is desperate to find her sister, Jackie Coutinho.
She says Jackie, who's from Nantucket, was living in Florida, but came to stay at her house in Hinsdale in April to clear her head.
"Jackie came to stay with us for about a month. She just came up to work out a few issues," stated Stetson.
On May 15, she says Jackie went out the back door.
"One day, she decided to go out and look at some birds. I went to check on her after about fifteen minutes after she went outside and she was gone. We believe she left all of her belongings here. She left her phone. She didn't take any money with her. I believe she left just with the clothes on her back," continued Stetson.
Hinsdale Police tell Western Mass News they immediately launched a search, but, at this point, they have no leads.
Berkshire Mountain search and rescue teams are also combing the area, which is fairly dense and remote.
Jackie's family has put up billboards and circulated flyers, doing anything they can.
"Everything goes through your head. From the awful to just hoping. She just wanted to go do her own thing," says Stetson.
Police say, at this time, they do not suspect foul play, but are considering every possibility.
"Everything is on the table. Whether she walked off, whether she was picked up, whether she got a ride, whether she walked into the woods, we just don't know what she's done," a Hinsdale Police official tells us.
"We just want to find her. We want her to come home, and we just want to know if she's safe," added Stetson.
A search is also underway in Maine where Jackie lived for a time and three of her adult children still live.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hinsdale Police Department at 413-655-0201.
A Facebook page and a GoFundMe has also been set up.
To learn more or if you wish to make a donation, click or tap here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.