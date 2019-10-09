HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The hiring process is now underway for Amazon's new distribution center in Holyoke.
City officials said that Amazon will be "inviting promising applicants" on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Those interested in applying and be considered for an invitation for the job fair can text WESTMASS to 77088 to receive updates on job openings.
All opportunities can also be found here.
According to Holyoke officials, Amazon indicated that they could hire up to 235 warehouse workers, 168 delivery service personnel, and 210 flex driver servicing that distribution center.
"I am encouraged by Amazon's commitment to hire locally, provide hundreds of living-wage jobs, and strengthen our tax base. The distribution center will continue to help Holyoke grow and diversify our economy while providing job opportunities to residents." said Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse in a statement.
The facility, located at 161 Lower Westfield Road, was once the location of the Paolo Freire Social Justice Charter School and Atlas Copco.
The Amazon facility is expected to open this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.