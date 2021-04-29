HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A collection of local companies owned by the Antonacci Family will host a hiring event and career fair for Connecticut and Western Massachusetts communities on Thursday.
"The Great Recruit," will feature hiring managers from companies including The Starting Gate at Great Horse, USA Hauling & Recycling, Lindy Farms and Sonny's Place.
It will take place from 3-7 p.m. at 128 Wilbraham Road in Hampden.
Managers are looking to hire career seeking members of the community. They will be o site to network, interview and potentially hire local applicants for a wide-variety of positions from pizza makers, welders and attraction attendants to truck drivers, bartenders and valets.
All applicants who are interested can view the full list of available positions here.
