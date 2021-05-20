NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has halted their plan to construct a roundabout in Northampton after finding several historic Native American artifacts in the soil.
A local resident owns a business on this street. The original plan would have taken property from him and destroyed the soil where an archeological site has been found.
“To the surprise of everyone, they found Native American artifacts buried in the soil,” said Northampton resident and realtor John Skibiski.
MassDOT was planning to construct a roundabout at the intersection of North King and Hatfield Streets, but after finding more than 700 pre-colonial Native American artifacts buried in the soil and receiving complaints from residents to preserve the land, on Tuesday, the state announced the project would be halted and the project design is now being re-evaluated.
According to Skibiski, who owns the land where many of these artifacts were found, some are more than 10,000 years old.
“They found tools, tool making, they found evidence of charcoal there, they found food items like seeds,” Skibiski added.
Skibiski even went as far as to sue the state over the issue. Western Mass News obtained the lawsuit filed by Skibiski. In it, he said he believes the state failed to adequately investigate the historical significance of the site and removed the artifacts on his private property.
“Ten-thousand years old is a long, long time ago before civilization and there is a history. It’s traceable – difficult, but it’s traceable - and this site is a rare site,” Skibiski noted.
When the state discovered the archeology in the site, residents spoke up about preserving the area. Joe Graveline, vice chair of the Northfield Historic Commission, told Western Mass News this site will show a lot about the culture of the people that once walked the land.
“What it took to keep their clan healthy and their way of life. They were nomads in so much that they were hunter gatherers, they followed the herds, they followed the fish, and they followed the natural harvest of the edible fruits and vegetables that they grew on the land at the time…and that site is yet to be fully discovered. I mean it's there. There’s no doubt about it,” Graveline said.
They said more than 50,000 people have signed a petition to keep the site as is for research and more than 300 letters were written to get MassDOT to stop construction.
Now that the state has rolled back the roundabout construction plan, Skibiski told Western Mass News he's feeling a bit better.
“I feel very comfortable about it because I think if they do modify that intersection, it will represent an improvement for traffic,” Skibiski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.