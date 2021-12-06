Santa generic

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local residents can visit Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at Champney’s Restaurant & Tavern in Deerfield starting Monday. 

The Santa experience will take place December 6, 7, 13 and 14 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the restaurant. 

A full children’s and regular dinner menu will be available, complete with complimentary cookies from Mrs. Claus’ kitchen.

If patrons wish to also have a visit with the couple from the North Pole, the price is $25 per table, by reservation only.

For more information click here.

