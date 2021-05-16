AGAWAM, MA (WGG/WSHM)---The captain Charles Leonard house in Agawam, held its first fundraising event in a year Sunday.
They held a two day “historic" tag sale in order to help preserve the landmark that has been a part of the city since 1805.
Items at the tag sale included antiques, furniture, collectibles, china, glass, silver, and new items. Crafts and vendors were also on hand at the event. Western Mass News spoke with one of the vendors who just opened a new business during the pandemic.
"We’re a new deli and market on Springfield street in Agawam, we have fully-cooked dinners, we roast our own deli meats we have a full sandwich menu were just here to do the cooking for you," Cunningham said.
This giant tag sale was a way to support this historic landmark while also providing local businesses a chance to engage with the community.
