SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A documentary film crew set-up in Springfield on Friday to feature a family of veterans.
The History Channel was in the city today after selecting Gumersindo Gomez and his family to be in an upcoming Veteran’s Day documentary.
Producer Kat Williams told Western Mass News they are highlighting special families who have served our country.
“A lot of people have already stopped by to just tell us how much they appreciate Gumersindo and his family’s here and we’re just looking forward to a jam-packed day of interviews with the family," Williams said.
There are five generations of veterans in the Gomez family. Gomez’s father was the first to serve and it inevitably trickled down.
“It started with my father in World War II, then I went and my brother to Vietnam. I came back from Vietnam. I stayed in the military for 20 years, I met my wife in the military, then my son, in 1992. When 9/11 came about, he joined the military also and now my grandson is serving," Gomez explained.
Williams, who has been working with The History Channel for two decades, said there’s a reason for choosing this particular family.
“I can tell you that they’re committed telling veteran stories and the diversity of veteran stories you, so not just the stories you’d expect, but the stories you don’t usually get to hear," Williams said.
Gomez said with all of the attention he and his family are getting today, it’s even more of an honor that at the end of the day, he gets to say he’s helped serve his country.
“I am honored that this is happening to our family and that we can show our history of what we’ve done for the country without taking the seat back and if we have to do it again, aye no problem, we’ll put those boots back on and we’ll go out fighting," Gomez explained.
This documentary film will air during the veterans’ week of November 11.
