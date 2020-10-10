SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has been canceled. The Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed this decision on Friday.
This latest decision comes after the president said he would not participate in a virtual debate after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Western Mass News spoke to residents who said they want to see
Biden and the president go head-to-head for a second and third time. But others said they think voters have already made up their minds.
Some voters in Massachusetts still want to see the two political leaders going head-to-head.
“I think that one of the things is presentation. I think the other one is delivery of what you’re conveying to the person and the public in general. So yes. I think that they’re needed," said Chicopee resident Edgar Vergne.
The Commission on Presidential Debate opted to hold it virtually after the president contracted the coronavirus, sighting safety concerns. But the debate was canceled, on Friday, due to the president declining the virtual option.
We spoke with John Baick, a professor of history at Western New England University, who said a virtual debate is not the format the president prefers.
“Going virtually is not the format for him, as he said calling in, ironically, virtually to Fox News the other day. They can silence you. They can turn your microphone off, and that’s not what he wants," Baick explained.
Baick said most people already know who they want the next commander-in-chief to be.
“There are not a lot of Americans out there who haven’t made up their minds," he said. "But I think that there are probably a lot of Americans who are not sure if they’re going through the effort to vote. To register, to show up, to do whatever it takes.”
One local Chicopee resident agrees. She does not think a second or third presidential debate will sway voters.
“I think most voters already know who they’re voting for. I truly do, and so I don’t think it will make much of a difference," said Chicopee resident Teresa Klain.
This is not the first time a president did not want to participate in a debate. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter did not want to debate against, at the time, former California Governor Ronald Regan if there was a third-party candidate on the debate stage.
