SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Dalton man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a display showing support for the democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Friday. The incident is gaining national attention.
Hay bales with “USA Biden Harris 2020” written in red and blue letters were destroyed Friday night.
Police and fire officials in the small Berkshire County town said this was the scene at the Holiday Brook Farm just before 7 p.m. on Friday. Smoke was seen from the road filling the air as fire crews worked to put out the flames.
The news of the incident is spreading across Facebook and is now receiving national attention.
A history professor for Western New England University said that this incident caught many people by surprise.
“This is not just a political act,” said John Baick, history professor of Western New England University. “This is something in a state hit by drought. It is not just criminal but potentially lethal, so I think a lot of people are just afraid of the idea of this kind of damage.”
Dalton officials said they arrested a town resident, 49-year-old Lonnie Dufree, who was charged with burning personal property. He is expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday.
