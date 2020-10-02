SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Donald Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Western Mass News is getting answers on how this could impact the election, which is just one month away.
We spoke with John Baick, a professor of history at Western New England University, who said the country is less stable and secure after the news broke.
How do you think the president's positive coronavirus test will impact the election?
“Now every single American knows someone who has COVID,” Baick explained.
That someone is President Donald Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump.
Western Mass News spoke with Baick to see what the news could mean.
“It’s going to be very hard to predict because the president is someone who has always played by his own rules. Technically speaking, the CDC’s recommendations are that the president should be isolating for about two weeks,” Baick said.
The next presidential debate is scheduled for October 15.
“He should be isolating now. If he’s isolating, he can’t physically go to a debate, even a socially distant one. That doesn’t mean there couldn’t be a digital one,” Baick added.
However, Baick said he doesn’t know if the president will agree to a virtual debate.
“That’s not the format he wants. It’s also a format where he can literally be muted both audio and video…I’m certain the Biden campaign will not allow for a regular debate to go forward unless protocols are followed by the CDC,” Baick noted.
Baick said this could also delay the Supreme Court justice confirmation hearings because of the number of people who should technically be in quarantine.
In terms of the election, Baick told Western Mass News he thinks it is unlikely, but there have already been discussions of postponing.
“There’s nothing in federal law, nothing in the Constitution that says there can be a delay, but that doesn’t mean this couldn’t happen in an emergency. It would be up to the two parties, it would be up to the states and considering the president has a very strong grasp on the executive branch and judiciary, it is possible he could simply say ‘I’m going to delay the election,’” Baick said.
Baick said this could cause Americans to have hesitations about the election and people we spoke to agreed.
“I don’t even know what to say on that one. Everyone is going to be going crazy…There’s too much chaos going on. COVID already messed up a lot of people,” said Antwam Burrell of Hartford.
How could this impact the president’s campaign moving forward?
“I think most Americans today are feeling shaken. They are feeling that their world is a little less safe, there country is a little less stable. I think the president is going to get a favorable bounce out of this. I think he is going to see his numbers going up. There is always going to be a sense of sympathy,” Baick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.