SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue to follow new developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
The White House said Tuesday that they will not cooperate with the impeachment probe.
Western New England University Professor John Baick said we are in the midst of a constitutional crisis.
"It’s supposed to be a balanced system and right now, the president has effectively declared war on the rest of the federal government," Baick explained.
Two weeks since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump, the White House said they will not cooperate with the investigation.
"For them to stonewall and say no more documents, it makes them look kind of guilty, like they’re taking the Fifth Amendment, and why aren’t you putting out these documents," Baick said.
Baick told Western Mass News that there actions are something everyone should be watching closely.
"The House of Representatives has the right and there have been a couple Congressional committees that have already asked for documents from the White House, from the Treasury Department. They’ve said no every time, but they’re going through the courts. This one may have to be fast-tracked and the Supreme Court may say the White House has to turn over these documents and the White House might say in response, no. At which point, we have no idea what happens," Baick added.
Maddie Bourdeau, a WNE freshman, said "I think that it’s really important, especially for students and the rising voters, to know more about what’s going on in politics and what’s going on with the impeachment process and everything right now. It’s not something I've seen in my lifetime before, so I think it’s important and it’s kind of like a lesson in politics."
The White House is objecting to the fact that the House has not voted to begin an impeachment investigation into President Trump and his due process rights are being violated.
