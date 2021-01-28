WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Money pours from around the Bay State and beyond for a high school ice hockey player, who was seriously injured, in his game against a western Mass. high school team.
So far, a GoFundMe for A.J. Quetta has already raised more than $467,000. This latest development is in just under two days. New England Patriots players, the Boston Bruins, the Travis Roy Foundation, and many others are all chipping in.
Western Mass News spoke to the Quetta Family on how A.J. is doing. Also, a local hockey coach spoke out on how he is handling the concerns of his players after learning about the player's incident.
As people all across the state and beyond continue to show their care and support for Bishop Feehan's A.J. Quetta, the president of the high school, Tim Sullivan, told Western Mass News A.J.'s first surgery was successful.
Meanwhile, his incident has raised concern for other hockey players in the community.
"A.J. is at Mass. General Hospital. He did have his first surgery. Mr. And Mrs. Quetta told me it went very well, it was a successful surgery, so they're feeling good about that," Sullivan explained.
This is better news on Thursday, after Bishop Feehan's ice hockey player A.J. Quetta suffered serious injuries in his game against Pope Francis on Tuesday.
Crashing headfirst into the corner board at Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield, Quetta's traumatic accident has sparked concern for people all across the state.
"As a parent, it's a gut-wrenching thing to hear because I've been involved with the sport. Probably 50 out of my 58 years, I've seen some incidents happen throughout my career. But nothing tragic and nothing as severe as what's allegedly happening here," said Western Mass Wizards assistant coach John Arnold.
Arnold told Western Mass News learning about A.J.'s injury not only took his players aback but everyone, including himself.
"It is a gut-check because, you know, it happens, you hear about it, not regularly, but hockey is a physical sport, and there's a record of a lot of injuries happening that are unfortunate," he said.
Arnold told us a situation like A.J.'s is difficult to fathom on several levels.
"As a parent, it's tough to hear because you don't want him to be your kid, and I feel for A.J.'s parents and family and teammates," he added. "Even the players at Pope [Francis]. I know a few families at Pope, and I know for a fact that they were all taken aback."
Arnold also told us how he goes about talking to his players when a tragedy like this occurs.
"It goes back to teaching the kids to be aware," he said. "Where they are positional, where their opponents are on the ice."
While it's common for every player to feel nervous or anxious, after hearing about a tragic accident like A.J.'s, Arnold added that as a coach, he reminds his players one point...
"Being afraid and playing afraid gives you more of a potential of getting injured than keeping your feet moving, keep your head in the game, and playing with confidence. As a coach, that's the language I would use," he said.
The outpouring from the hockey community has been incredible. The Boston Bruins represented A.J. by placing his jersey on the bench with the team for Thursday night's game against Pittsburgh. They've also announced that the team and its charitable foundation will be donating a minimum of $100,000 to support Quetta.
Pope Francis Preparatory High School will also be hosting a fundraiser for Quetta. Students will be dressing in green and gold while selling stickers with A.J.'s hockey number on them at the school this Friday.
For more information on the GoFundMe page, you can CLICK HERE.
