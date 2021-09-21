WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local hockey mom is asking for help this evening for a member of the hockey community. While he's not a player, anyone who is involved in the game locally knows his name.
“It goes across Massachusetts and beyond,” said Kim O’Leary.
When O'Leary talks about the hockey community, she's not just talking about the players. She's also talking about the people off the ice who help the game run smoothly as parents spend hours shuttling kids to practice, games, and tournaments. One of those community members in particular at the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield, she said, is irreplaceable.
“If you walk into the rink and you say the name Tucker, most hockey families and players know who he is,” O’Leary added.
‘Tucker’ as he's known diligently works at the rink where students seek athletic glory in the game that keeps families busy.
“Everyone loves Tucker,” O’Leary noted.
However, recently, Tucker mentioned to O'Leary's husband that his daughter's apartment on State Street in Springfield caught on fire, leaving a family of three on the street. That includes Tucker's four-year-old granddaughter.
“The grandmother had gotten out of the house with the granddaughter. The mom wasn't there. She came back and I think the apartment was engulfed,” O’Leary explained.
O'Leary wanted to give help to the man she said would never ask for it himself.
“This man helps so much. We just feel like we want to help give back to his family,” O’Leary said.
In addition to keeping the rink running, ‘Tucker’ also spent a lot of time this year helping to raise money for another member of the hockey community in need
"Back in January, you might have all heard, but there was a real bad neck injury,” O’Leary added.
A.J. Quetta, a high school hockey player from Attleboro, was playing against Pope Francis Preparatory School when he was injured at the West Springfield rink, leaving him paralyzed
“We had a donation box and we did hockey pucks, we had helmet stickers, and ‘Tucker’ manned that table every day that he was at the rank and we raised over $5,000 for A.J.,” O’Leary noted.
Now, she told Western Mass News it’s time for the hockey community to rally around Tucker. She is asking for donations of clothing, food, and gift cards to keep Tucker's daughter afloat as they look for a new home. People can drop donations off at the rink, the place that most hockey families would consider a home away from and it's not a home without Tucker.
"There's something about Tucker, he’s just a special guy,” O’Leary said.
Donations of the following can be dropped off at Olympia Ice Center, 125 Capital Drive, West Springfield:
- Size 6 clothing donations needed for granddaughter
- Size 12 clothing needed for Tucker's daughter
- Toys, food, and grocery gift cards
