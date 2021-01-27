SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --A high school ice hockey player is in critical condition after suffering a serious injury during his game against a local team.
A GoFundMe was posted around 2 p.m. this afternoon and has already raised more than $200,000.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with a teammate and best friend of this player.
Absolutely devastating news for everyone.
Bishop Feehan School officials said senior ice hockey player AJ Quetta is currently in the hospital after being taken away in a stretcher just before halftime in the team's game against Pope Francis Preparatory school Tuesday night at Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with AJ's teammate and best friend Kevin Barrera who said there are really no words to describe this terrible feeling. But he said seeing the hockey family all across the state come together would make AJ proud.
"He's a brother to me, everyone on this team is, so that's what makes it so hard," Barrera said.
A tragedy for the Massachusetts hockey community after Bishop Feehan's ice hockey senior AJ Quetta suffered a serious injury in his game against Pope Francis Preparatory ice hockey team at West Springfield's Olympia Ice Rink on Tuesday.
"Not many people saw it because the puck was kind of going the other way, and everyone kind of turned their attention that way,” Barrera said. “It's really hard to think about because there's a lot of thoughts going through your head when you have a teammate go down on the ice."
With nearly six minutes remaining in the first half, AJ crashed headfirst into the corner board of the rink.
He was immediately taken off the ice in a stretcher and then transported to Springfield's Baystate Medical Center. Fellow senior teammate and close friend of AJ, Barrera said the entire situation is hard to believe.
"I was at his house this past weekend; we hang out all the time," Barrera said. “We just hope he can come back.”
After finishing the game, both teams briefly came together to pray for AJ. Barrera said it's been overwhelming to see the hockey community come together.
"We knew that AJ especially, he would've wanted us to play if he was at the game with us. We went out there, and we fought for him. It wasn't easy at all. It's been amazing how much love has been shown our way, especially from some of the teams like the Bruins, shouting out AJ. I know that's going to mean a lot to him,” Barrera said.
Wanting to make sure AJ comes home safe and sound soon, Barrera and his teammates had to make sure the Quetta family was taken care of.
"We went over to the Quetta's household, and we made sure that their walkways, their deck, was shoveled so they would have an easy time coming back home," Barrera explained.
Western Mass News was told AJ's injuries are still unknown. AJ's sister, Elyse, has started a GoFundMe for AJ and is already over $200,000.
If you want to donate you can find the GoFundMe here. His teammates are also asking everyone to keep AJ and his family in their thoughts and prayers.
