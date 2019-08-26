AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Just over a year ago, Alex Blais, a 12 year old avid hockey and football player from East Longmeadow, and by all accounts just a great kid, lost his battle with brain cancer.
On Monday, his friends and his beloved hockey family continue to honor Alex with a unique tribute as Alex would have liked it - on the ice.
It was a two-day hockey clinic at UMass Amherst for aspiring 9 to 12 year olds, like Nathan Adams, who hopes to play in the NHL someday and whose best friend, as he told us proudly, was Alex Blais.
"He was amazing, just joyful, happy," Nathan explained.
Alex, we're told, loved hockey and football. Diagnosed with brain cancer in 2016, he fought hard and the community fought with him.
"It was really hard, but the fact that he stayed happy throughout the whole thing, really rose me and my friends Jack and Jason, and honestly, the entire town's spirits up high. That he was able to fight strong and stay happy throughout the whole thing, he never complained, he never asked 'Why me,'" Nathan added.
Sadly, in June of last summer, Alex lost that battle. His East Longmeadow football family honored him that fall and his hockey family is now honoring Alex with this clinic to raise money for kids whose families can't afford the expensive sport of hockey.
"He loved hockey. If he were still alive, he would be here. Even if he still had cancer, he would find a way to be here," said youth hockey coach Steven Rich.
Rich organized the clinic. His son's team played against Alex, but said they are all part of one team.
"We started following his story and my son asked me weekly, 'How's Alex? How's Alex?' and we'd follow the family's story and the bigger hockey family stepped in there because we all feel a part of the same family," Rich said.
Elite hockey coaches from the high school, prep school, and college level donated their time.
"But it's a big family as well. I think people do a really good job of taking care of each other in these situations," said Williston girls hockey coach Christa Syfu.
Every player there wore Alex's number 57. Nathan told Western Mass News that Alex would have loved this.
"It's amazing. I'm so grateful that even now that he's passed, people are still doing stuff in his memory. It warms my heart that people are still doing stuff do this day," Nathan said.
Nathan said Alex knows.
"I think that he does. I feel like he might be in the bleachers right now, I'm not sure, but I feel he knows this is going on," Nathan added.
The two-day clinic is expected to raise about $4,000. A GoFundMe has been established for those who'd also like to help. For more information, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.