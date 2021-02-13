SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have an update now to a story we've been following - after a high school ice hockey player suffered a serious injury while playing a local team last month.
A.J. Quetta is leaving a Boston hospital for a rehabilitation center in Atlanta.
A.J's father, Anthony Quetta said the treatment A.J. has received at Massachusetts General Hospital has been world-class, and now it's time for the next step in his rehabilitation process.
The Bishop Feehan ice hockey player suffered a spinal cord injury back on January 26 after smashing headfirst into the corner rink of the board.
While still being treated at the Mass General Hospital for two-and-a-half weeks now, Anthony Quetta announced Friday quote, " A.J. is being transferred Monday to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta, where he will spend the next three months.”
He goes on to say the care at Mass General has been world-class thanking all the nurses and doctors.
Anthony said quote " A.J. realizes how awesome and incredible the support has been. He is determined to beat the odds and return to his family and friends. He is very motivated."
Western Mass News spoke with A.J's school president Tim Sullivan who acknowledged this is still a difficult time for everyone, including his teammates and close friends.
"Both groups are working through this, I certainly am more concerned and I think the kids are having a tough time, who know A.J. really well and are missing their close friend and worried about their close friend," Sullivan explained.
Sullivan said the outpouring of support, including from the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins, who are holding a 50/50 raffle supporting A.J., has been astonishing.
"The mom and dad have told me what it's meant to them, psychologically, emotionally, that support has mattered a lot. But I also know from what we hear from other folks who have been through things like this, the costs and burden of the credit are very, very real, and very, very large," Sullivan said.
Another important group Sullivan said has been incredibly helpful throughout A.J.'s recovery is the team he played against the night of his injury.
"The Pope Francis community, we don't know them well at all, they've been unbelievable, really, really, special and great. And they've stuck with it for weeks as well. It wasn't a one and done; they've been very special through this," Sullivan said.
A.J. will be traveling to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta on Monday, continuing to get the support he needs.
His father said he will continue to update us with more information as soon as he can. If you would like to support A.J. and his family, funds are still being collected on the GoFundMe created by his sister.
