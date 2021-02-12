(WGGB/WSHM) -- We have an update to a story we've been following after a high school ice hockey player suffered a serious injury while playing a local team.
The outpouring support from all around continues for A.J. Quetta and his family.
A.J.'s injury happened two-and-half weeks ago and as of right now, we're told A.J. is still at Mass. General Hospital.
We spoke with Tim Sullivan, president of Bishop Feehan High School, who told us it hasn't been easy for his teammates, the school, and overall community.
Western Mass News has learned the senior hockey player suffered a spinal cord injury after crashing head first into the corner board of the rink back on January 26 while playing Pope Francis Preparatory High School.
The sports community across the Bay State has come together in support of A.J. from the New England Patriots to the Boston Bruins and more. A GoFundMe created by A.J.'s sister has already passed $850,000.
Sullivan also said between A.J.'s teammates and his friends at school, it has been a difficult time for everyone.
"Both groups are working through this. I certainly am more concerned and I think the kids are having a tough time, who know A.J. really well and are missing their close friend and worried about their close friend,” Sullivan explained.
Sullivan told Western Mass News while A.J. is currently at Mass. General. There is talk of him being moved to a different hospital that specializes in spinal and neck injuries. The community also coming together virtually later today to pray for A.J.
