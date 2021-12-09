Music notes generic MGN 041219

Image Courtesy: MGN Online

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A British style brass band is scheduled to perform in Café Square at the Hampshire Mall in Hadley Thursday.

Starting at 6 p.m., local residents can get into the holiday spirit with a wide selection of music played by the band. 

Santa will also be available at the mall for visits and photos to capture holiday memories on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.