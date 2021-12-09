HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A British style brass band is scheduled to perform in Café Square at the Hampshire Mall in Hadley Thursday.
Starting at 6 p.m., local residents can get into the holiday spirit with a wide selection of music played by the band.
Santa will also be available at the mall for visits and photos to capture holiday memories on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.