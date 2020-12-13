HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 put a halt on many holiday events across western Mass, but that didn’t stop some people from spreading some holiday cheer Sunday afternoon.
Crafts and holiday music are some of the things families participated in during a drive-through event for kids.
It was put on by the 413 Family Fitness who partnered with the Holyoke Parks and Recreation.
“We wanted to do something that families felt comfortable with. We know a lot of annual traditions for families are not happening this year,” Holyoke Parks and Rec Assistant Director Maureen Tisdell said.
So, 413 Family Fitness partnered with the Holyoke Parks and Rec to create the perfect drive-through winter wonderland.
“We have holiday kits to give to the children along with reindeer food. There's a variety of crafts, and since we couldn't do it at our in-person event we could do it at home,” Tisdell said.
Those who waited in the line were able to have a blast as well.
“The music as we were pulling up people were jamming and dancing, and we see Olaf which was my son Isaac’s favorite character,” one parent Sahira Torres said.
Kids were able to give the letter directly to Santa himself.
The owners of 413 Family Fitness said events like this are important to keep the holiday spirit up.
“Our family is going to be on Zoom to do Christmas, so we really just want to try to get people out to get some normalcy just say hey Happy Holiday we’re with you and you’re not alone,” 413 Family Fitness Owner Elsie Vasquez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.