HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As you're getting ready for Thanksgiving and the holiday season, a reminder from local veterinarians to keep certain holiday treats and decorations away from your pets.
That includes feeding a little turkey under the table.
Local veterinarians told us that they're already seeing furry friends coming in with holiday related issues, whether it's treats that are making them sick, or decorations that may be enticing to a pet, but could potentially be deadly.
The signs are out at Hampden Veterinary Clinic containing the pets do's and don't's during the holidays.
Dr. Laura Cyran told Western Mass News that while extremely enticing, especially to cats, holiday ribbon and tinsel can end up lodged inside.
"Often times, when they swallow something, it will wrap around the base of their tongue, they'll swallow it and it will act as an anchor, which ends up pulling their intestines and it can actually cut through them and it's really dangerous," Cyran explained.
Dr. Krystle Schultz told Western Mass News, especially this time of year, watching what our pets get into is critical.
"So sometimes, when they eat something and it perforates their intestines or ruptures their intestines, there can be a lot of fluid in their belly," Schultz noted.
Dr. Penny Peck gives us a show and tell of what to watch out for, starting with poinsettias.
"It's toxic to the heart. It has cardiac leukocytes in it. Usually, they'll vomit it. They'll be really sick and lethargic. They can cause cardiac arrhythmias and even death," Peck said.
Holiday chocolates are another no-no.
"It can be very toxic and cause a racing heart and constipation. It can even cause death in small dogs if they get too much chocolate," Peck explained.
Now that marijuana is legal, keep those holiday pot brownies and all pot products out of reach.
"If they ingest marijuana, their pupils will dilate, they'll become very lethargic, they'll drool. They can even have a seizure," Peck said.
Grapes and raisins: not even one.
"A lot of people don't know that grapes and raisins can cause renal failure in pets, even one or two grapes," Peck added.
With regards to that Thanksgiving meal, white meat turkey is okay, but Peck said, "Don't give them any bones, skin of the turkey, bones of the turkey, no dark meat turkey because these things can obstruct them, the fatty meat of the dark meat turkey."
That includes fatty meat like ham.
Onions and tomato products are also toxic and Peck said Christmas morning, skip the fancy dog toys that can easily be torn apart and ingested.
"A lot of time, they'll even have to go into surgery, which is terrible for the pet and also hugely expensive and also on a holiday have to be done at an emergency clinic," Peck said.
According to Pet Plan Insurance Company, the average cost for unexpected veterinary care for dogs and cats is between $800 and $1,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.