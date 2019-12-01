AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is a storm on the way and that means closings and cancellations.
Communications Manager of Six Flag's New England Park, Jennifer McGrath has announced that due to the upcoming storm Six Flags New England's Holiday in the Park will not be operating Sunday.
The park hours were supposed to be from 2 until 8 p.m., but the park wants to ensure the public is safe and well this holiday season.
There is no word at this moment when the park plans to reopen.
