AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holidays are coming back to the park for the first time. Six Flags New England hosted their holiday lights drive-thru event.
Western Mass News spoke with the park's entertainment manager, Peter Shannon, who said the event is free for season pass holders, and tickets will also be sold online.
"Reservations are every 15 minutes for the operating hours that we're open, and we do ask guests to show up at the time they reserved just so we can keep the flow of cars running through," he explained. "Because we do have a certain amount of reservations per hour, so it'll just help the flow of it, and that way, everyone gets through in a timely way."
The event runs until Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 18.
