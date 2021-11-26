GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Light UP the Fairgrounds, Franklin County’s drive through holiday light spectacular will kick off Friday at 5 p.m.
The event will run for three weekends: November 26-28, December 3-5, and December 10-12.
For a minimum donation of just $5/per car (cash only), visitors are invited to drive through the main gates until 9 p.m.
The light display is crafted by community members, organizations and businesses.
