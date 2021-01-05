HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holidays are over, but some people are getting mail this week that was sent out before Christmas, while others still haven’t gotten their packages yet.

“Did I get them in yet, no, but I do have a package that I ordered the second week of December through eBay, and I have not received it yet. It said it’s stuck in Marietta, Georgia,” Holyoke resident Phyllis Crete said.

Crete is dealing with what many people are, delayed holiday packages and mail. She said she is tracking her shipment through the United States Postal Service. She has also contacted the eBay seller, and she said when the seller tracked it, the package is still stuck in the same location.

“It's very frustrating because this was a Christmas gift, and it was supposed to be coming in like December 20, two weeks after it was shipped,” Crete said.

Crete said her package has been in Marietta, Georgia, since December 17. A spokesperson for U.S.P.S. said, they’re trying to keep up with regular mail load, as well as the delayed holiday shipments.

“So right now, we’re dealing with getting the current mail out the door. So we want to continue that in a timely manner, along with the overflow from the holiday,” U.S.P.S. Strategic Communication Specialist Amy Gibbs said. “We’re really proud of our employees. They’ve already put a lot of the holiday mail into the mailboxes.”

Crete understood that she had to be patient and wait for the Simpson Monopoly Game she ordered as a gift for this unusual Christmas.

“There’s nothing you can do. I mean, I don’t want to drive down there and get it,” Crete said.

If you haven’t received a package in the mail yet or have a delayed letter in the mail, Gibbs said to be patient. You contact them if you have any questions or inquiries at 1-800-ASK-USPS.