SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A holiday pop-up event opened at Tower Square in Springfield on Tuesday.
Tasteful Gifts sells in skin care, bottles of wine, and stocking stuffers.
The ribbon cutting officially kicked off the holiday shopping season at Tower Square.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News they're looking forward to bringing more new business to the downtown area.
