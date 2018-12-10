EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Christmas is right around the corner and and if you have a loved one that lives far away and you plan on shipping a greeting card or a package, you should take notice that shipping deadlines are quickly approaching.
Folks all across western Massachusetts are getting ready for the holiday season by buying gifts, wrapping gifts, and even shipping gifts.
The United States Postal Service told Western Mass News they expect to handle 16 billion pieces of mail between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Over 900 million of those items are expected to be packages.
"We expect that 200 million pieces in that last week will just be packages of all shapes and sizes and on Sunday, we've been running around about eight million pieces for the last couple of weeks, so just to keep the system fluid, we are going full throttle." said Postal Service spokesperson Maureen Marion
However, don't panic. If you haven't sent out any Christmas gifts by mail yet, you still have time.
- If you plan to send something by USPS ground mail, the deadline is on December 14.
- The deadline to mail domestic packages by first-class and Priority Mail is December 20.
- For those of you planning to send Priority Express, you have until December 22.
- The deadline for international mail express is December 15.
- To mail something global express guaranteed, your deadline is December 20.
If you are in a rush this holiday season to send out those greeting cards or those packages, the United States Postal Service suggests you use one of these sturdy packages to make sure your items don't get damaged in the mail.
If you are sending and receiving gifts by mail this busy holiday season, the Postal Service wants to remind you to always keep your area safe and clear.
"But the best gift you can give your carrier is to keep the sidewalk or the stairs clear. Even if you're not expecting the package, maybe someone has a surprise for you and we really want to get to your door step on time." Marion added.
