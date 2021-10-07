SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The United States Postal Service has just announced their new holidays prices, shipping rates and dates and their recommending customers get their packages mailed out by December 15th.
USPS officials saying to "plan ahead" for the 2021 Holiday Season.
In a statement sent to our newsroom Thursday afternoon, the company says in part:
"It looks to be another odd year for holiday celebrations...No matter your plans, the Postal Service is ready to do its part to handle your special holiday greetings and gifts. But we also need you to do your part, and that is to make sure you get those packages and good wishes to your Post Office location on time."
We're told there are temporary price increases in place through December 26, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. (Central Time)
"These temporary rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with the revenue to cover extra costs in anticipation of peak-season volume surges similar to levels experienced in 2020," USPS says.
Temporary pricing increases for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Parcel Select Ground and USPS Retail Ground are as follows:
PM and PME Flat Rate Boxes and Envelopes - $0.75
Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs. - $0.25
Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs. - $0.75
Zones 1-4, 11-20 lbs. - $1.50
Zones 5-9, 11-20lbs. - $3.00
Zones 1-4, 21-70 lbs. - $2.50
Zones 5-9, 21-70 lbs. - $5.00
All other retail shipping services:
First-Class Package Service - Retail - $0.30
If you're curious which zone you're in and what it will cost you, Click Here
Now, for holiday shipping deadlines domestically when it comes to making sure that Christmas present is delivered by December 25th, USPS is recommending customers get their packages mailed out by December 15th for USPS Retail Ground Service.
Here are some other important deadlines:
- Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 20 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service (Note: * means - Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. Actual delivery date may vary )
Note, for Alaska, Hawaii and any Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office addresses, the deadlines can be found HERE
USPS says consumers don’t even have to leave home to ship their packages. That you can go right to their website.
"The Postal Service anticipates Dec. 19 will be the Postal Service’s busiest day online with 12.5 million consumers predicted...," says USPS.
So curious when things will likely start to pick up at your local USPS?
"The busiest time of the season for the Postal Service begins two weeks before Christmas. It’s expected that customer traffic at all Post Office locations will steadily increase beginning the week of Dec. 6, with the week of Dec. 13-18 anticipated to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the season," USPS tells us.
For more holiday shipping information visit USPS online by CLICKING HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.