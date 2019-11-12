HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are 17 days until Black Friday, but holiday shoppers are already out spending.
In fact, with so many retailers offering pre-Black Friday deals this year more than ever, the National Retail Federation expects a record spending season.
Who's purchased a holiday gift so far? Well, there are a lot of us!
National numbers show holiday spending is already up significantly so far this year, Western Mass News is wondering if the same holds for those here in western Mass.
Every year it seems, we hear: The mall holiday decorations are out too early or the holiday music is playing too early.
Like it or not, admit it or not the National Retail Federation (NRF) said holiday shoppers are out early too.
They are, we saw quite a bit of traffic this weekend.
The Holyoke Mall's Lisa Wray told Western Mass News holiday sales this year started weeks ago and so has holiday shopping.
"We have heard from some of our retailers that their aggressive promotions and pre-Black Friday sales are bringing shoppers out to help give a boost to their sales," Wray said.
Which is a national trend, according to the NRF.
The NRF said November retail sales are up between 3.8 to 4.2%
Shop early, shop often appears to be the motto this season.
When it comes to holiday spending, the NRF said on average, each of us will spend $1,043.83.
That's up 4% from last year.
Over at Best Buy in the Holyoke Mall, manager Tim Klaproth said retailers are starting sales early, realizing the chaos of Black Friday is not everyone's cup of tea.
"Especially the way how retailers are tailoring daily sales leading up to Black Friday, they're trying to make it so everyone can get their hands on something. Black Friday is not for everyone," Klaproth explained.
Adding to the holiday stress...
"Also I think they feel a little bit of pressure since there are 6 fewer shopping days this holiday season," Klaproth said.
This year, Thanksgiving is on the latest possible date meaning there are only 26 shopping days between then and Christmas.
Last year there were 32 days to find those perfect gifts.
A reminder, there is no Thanksgiving day shopping in Massachusetts.
State blue laws bar retailers from opening before the clock strike midnight, Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.