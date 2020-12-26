SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With Christmas behind us, shoppers may be looking for ways to return gifts that were maybe just not the right fit.
“COVID-19 has affected the holiday shopping season in so many different ways what shoppers need to be prepared for the return process is going to look completely different.,” Sara Skirboll RetailMeNot shopping expert said.
Skirboll said a lot of retailers will continue to offer curbside services for holiday returns.
“Dicks’ Sporting Goods is really leading the charge with this service,” Skirboll said. “I think a lot of other retailers are going to follow suit, which is great news because it's completely safe, totally contactless.”
Skirboll said in anticipation of shipping issues amid the coronavirus pandemic some retailers have extended their return windows.
“Places like Apple and Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, and even Target have all extended their return windows where they used to be seven to 14 days. Now a lot of them are offering extensions through the end of January,” Skirboll said.
There could be a delay in getting refunds.
“While we may be used to getting refunds in three, four, five days that's going to change, especially if you are sending things back via any of the big carriers.,” Skirboll explained.
If you chose to return your items in person, Skirboll said it's best to wait until after January 1.
"That way those post-Christmas sales, all the crowds for those are really going to die down. Try to go in the morning. Get there quickly, get in and out,” Skirboll advised.
