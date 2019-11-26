SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our team coverage turns to holiday travel.
Many have already started heading to their Thanksgiving destinations.
Union Station expects to have 20% more travelers boarding their trains and buses this month alone because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Thanksgiving is just two days away and that means people are gearing up to head out for the holidays.
According to AAA more than 55 million people will be out and about across the country.
We spoke with a traveler, Samantha McCormack who beat the rush on Tuesday.
"A little busy not to crowded just yet," McCormack said.
Western Mass News checked out Union Station in Springfield.
Nicole Sweeney, the station manager said they are expecting the crowds to pile in on Wednesday.
"We are anticipating tomorrow to be our busiest day one of our train carriers reports that they double the number of passengers coming on and off the trains here at Springfield Union Station," Sweeney said.
AAA is anticipating this to be the busiest Thanksgiving holiday for travelers since 2000.
They are estimating over 1.49 million people will travel by trains, buses and cruise ships. 4.45 million people will fly and the roads will be jammed packed with 49.3 million people driving to their destinations.
Some travelers said taking a bus is an easy way to travel.
"I went to the bus station in Providence and took the Springfield bus here. Pretty quick it takes just a couple of hours," McCormack explained.
While others, like Azariah Mabry from Springfield, used multiple modes of transportation to be home for the holidays.
"I travel from Hampton, Virginia because I attend Hampton University and its kind of a 9-hour drive so my friend she stopped in New Haven because she is from New Haven and I traveled here on a train from New Haven to Springfield," McCormack explained.
Sweeney said Union Station is expected to be jam-packed on Wednesday and Sunday.
She wants people to know where they can pick up their loved ones.
"Passenger can be collected on Limen Street or Frank B. Murray Street so that is for live parking so you can pull right through the little cul de sac," Sweeney said.
If you're interested in booking a train or a bus at Union Station, you can do that online or at the station.
