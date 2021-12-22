WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- With Christmas just three days away, many people are getting ready to head out to their holiday destinations.

“We are going to Louisville, Kentucky,” said James and June Cassady of East Hartford, CT.

Jenae Zimmerman of Pittsfield added, “Minnesota.”

“We are flying to Lincoln, Nebraska,” said Pat Corrigan of Westfield.

Emily, who lives in Connecticut, noted, “Orlando, Florida.”

Christmas is just days away and holiday travel is taking off. The number of people traveling by air this holiday season is expected to triple what airports saw in 2020, hitting more than 6.4 million passengers.

Officials at Bradley International Airport are prepared and ensuring safety is a top priority as COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the U.S. Sanitizing stations are set up around the terminals and masks are required to be worn at all times both in the airport and on the plane regardless of vaccination status, which travelers tell Western Mass News helps to put them at ease.

“We feel safe. We feel like everyone’s taking the proper precautions. I think enough people are vaccinated that we will be safe,” Corrigan explained.

Alessandra, who lives in Connecticut, noted, “We got our shots and we’re taking care of ourselves and praying that we don’t get it.”

Many of those taking part in the holiday hustle and bustle are traveling to celebrate with loved ones for the first time in two years.

“Just spending time with family that we missed last year because of the pandemic,” Corrigan said.

James Cassady added, “Tons of family. We got like 40 gifts to give out this year.

They told Western Mass News they're excited to get back to their favorite holiday traditions.

“To decorate cookies,” said Avery Zimmerman.

Emily said, “I get presents. I get to eat a lot. I get to stay up late and get to drink lots of Coke.”

The busiest time for travelers at Bradley is between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. so officials are reminding everyone to plan ahead and arrive at least 90 minutes before your departure.