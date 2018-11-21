SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Just in time for the Thanksgiving rush on the roads, extreme weather sweeps western Massachusetts and could put a crimp in your travel plans.

Mother Nature is just not cooperating for the evening commute and honestly, the timing just couldn’t be any worse.

"It’s the time to be giving and all the fun and family and friends getting together, so I’m really excited for the holiday season," said Shalonda Mabry of Springfield.

The Thanksgiving countdown is on and just as everyone is hitting the roads, the threat of a snow squall.

"Visibility drops. We get a quick half-inch of snow and it’s like a blizzard for like five minutes," explained First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.

As the fury of flurries strikes, roads are expected to be tricky for those who are navigating the highways and byways of New England.

"Not everybody will be getting one of these, but scattered around the Pioneer Valley and that’s what is going to usher in the arctic cold air," Brown noted.

Brown said that patience is key with the fickle weather.

"If you do get caught in one of these snow squalls, know that it will be brief, then it will be out and you’ll be on your way," Brown noted.

However, preparing for the storm can keep you and your family safe as millions of Americans pack-up to head over the river and through the woods.

"Stay safe, bundle up, gas in your car, heat’s on, make sure you get your oil change," Mabry added.

Justin Barton of Chicopee added, "Just gotta be careful. Drive slow."

