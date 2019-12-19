SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the holiday season in full swing, many of us are already knee deep in sugary treats, but before you reach for another cookie, new research suggests there might be a connection between sugar and depression.
If you've ever walked away from a cookie swap feeling like you might have exceeded your sugar limit for the day, you're not alone.
"It can be really tempting to divulge and eat those, but it can really impact your mood and the way you think about yourself," Katelyn Manewich, Clinical Case Manager at the Mental Health Association in Springfield, tells us.
A new study out of the University of Kansas suggests there could be a connection between our sugar intake and depression.
Researchers found added sugar can trigger inflammatory reactions in the body and brain, which can lead to a mood altering or depressed state, but we wanted to learn more and how to combat the holiday blues.
We reached out the Mental Health Association in Springfield for answers.
Manewich tells Western Mass News, after reading the study herself, she can understand why they found a connection.
"I really could relate to it in a lot of ways and I think a lot of people can, especially around the holidays when you're more likely to be around a lot of sugar and sweets," stated Manewich.
She says the added stress of the holidays can cause people to over indulge on not only sugar, but also alcohol and other rich food.
Her advice would be to step back and evaluate your portion size.
"All things are good in moderation," says Manewich.
And although the holidays can be a busy time serving others, Katelyn tells Western Mass News it's important to make time for yourself.
"I think it's okay to be aware of what's going on in your body and what you're feeling, so acknowledging, 'Hey, I'm really feeling stressed right now and what do I need to do to get yourself out of that?', and focus more on yourself," continued Manewich.
Katelyn also suggests keeping a routine, exercising, and making sure you get enough sleep, and at the end of the day, remember, you're not alone.
"If you need support, definitely reach out to a friend, to a family member, to MHA. We're here to help," added Manewich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.