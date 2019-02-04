HOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators are calling it the swindle of the 21st century. You get a call, saying that you've won a a big prize, but there's a catch.
This exact scenario happened to an elderly couple in Holland.
"They told me I was selected randomly and they do it quite often and not to worry about it," said the woman.
An elderly woman, who did not want to show her face, told Western Mass News exclusively that she and her husband were tricked out of thousands of dollars. She said that the caller claim to be from Publishing Clearing House in New York.
"We will come and of course, we had to let you know ahead of time because we want to make sure you are home, but please pretend to be surprised," the woman explained.
They told her she won a big sum of money, but then told her she needed to send a thousand dollars to cover interstate taxes.
"They asked me to send the money to a certain person in New Hampshire," the woman added.
When she did, they asked for even more money. She said she then sent another $400 cash in the mail, before calling police.
"We were notified by the resident that she thought she may have been scammed. She sent some money cash through the mail," said Bryan Haughey with the Holland Police Department.
Investigators said these types of schemes are common.
"They target elderly people, they target our senior citizens, they prey on them," Haughey added.
However, they only were able to track down the second amount she sent - $400, so when word got out, the non-profit group Stop Abuse Today gave the woman and her husband some of the money they lost.
"I think that she was very ashamed that you know you get fooled. It's embarrassing for anyone of any age. I think she was really nervous that she wasn't going to get any help when we brought the help to her. She was in shock," said Jennifer Mott with Stop Abuse Today.
Police said that they are investigating and if you think you are getting scammed police say to call them as soon as possible.
