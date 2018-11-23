Holland Police investigating series of car break-ins, thefts.

HOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are advising the public to remember to lock their cars when left unattended after seeing an uptick in car break-ins and thefts.
Officials tell us that the vehicles that were broken into were left unlocked and owners, in some cases, had even left their car keys in them.
Police say these break-ins and thefts occurred on Thursday, November 22nd during the early morning hours.
Holland Police added that a gray Ford Explorer with New Hampshire license plates, a gray Acura RL with Massachusetts license plates, and a silver Nissan Altima with Connecticut license plates were also reported stolen that same day.
If you have any information, noticed any suspicious people or vehicles in your area, or if your vehicle was broken into or stolen, you are urged to contact the Holland Police Department at 413-245-0117.
Residents are also asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Sturbridge at 508-347-3352 or the State Police barracks in Springfield at 413-736-8390.
