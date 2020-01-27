AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today marks the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation. Around the world and here in western Mass many are remembering the lives lost.
Western Mass News spoke to one Holocaust survivor, Henia Lewin about what this day means to her.
“It was barbed wire surrounding that whole neighborhood," Lewin explained.
At only one and a half years old Lewin and her family were placed to live in a sealed ghetto in Lithuania.
Lewin said the ghetto was shrinking in rapid numbers and her mother set out a mission to get her out.
"My mother came up with a plan of putting me into one of those suitcases. So I was sedated and put into the suitcase," Lewin explained.
Lewin was transported through a security checkpoint where the suitcase she was in, was picked up by a family friend.
Lewin was able to reunite with her parents and said many were not that fortunate.
"I’m one of the very few lucky children sort of speak...whose parents both survived and were able to find me and retrieve me,"
Lewin said.
Today Lewin honors the memory of all of those lost by going to schools and speaking to students.
"People must be aware of what happened, I mean 600 million Jews were killed, but millions of others also. And genocides occur again and again," Lewin noted.
Lewin hopes to spark the younger generation with a will to stand-up for others.
"I hope that when I tell to school kids, that plants a seed in their mind about fighting for justice, fighting for human dignity and fighting for peace on the world," Lewin said.
To relate to present issues in school, Lewin focuses on bullying.
"If you hear somebody being picked on, don’t say it has nothing to do with me...intercede...get involved and stop the evil. Become an activist for good," Lewis said.
Lewin plans to speak to students next week on Thursday at the Pope Francis High School in Springfield at 12:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.